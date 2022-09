OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog developing. Low of 56-59.

THURSDAY: Hazy Sunshine with warm & pleasant highs of 83-87. Winds E 5-10.

THU NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 60-63.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & hazy. High of 85-90. Winds SE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May