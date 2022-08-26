THIS EVENING: Few sct t’showers south of the Ohio River end early, then clearing skies as temps fall into the 70s. WInds NNE 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with a low of 65-70. Winds NE 0-5.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with only a few isolated showers after noon mainly south of the Ohio River. Hot & humid high of 87-92. Winds E 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 65-70. Winds ESE 0-5.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct’d t’showers possible Hot & humid high of 90-95. Winds SE/S 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May