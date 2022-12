TODAY: Clouds, fog, & spotty showers north of I-64 this morning giving way to a little sun late this afternoon…54-60. Winds NE/SW 5-10.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low of 35-40. Winds NW 0-5.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy as rain move in during the AM then diminishing during the PM. High of 45-50. Winds NW/S 5

Meteorologist Stacey May