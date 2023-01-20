THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds give way to some sun after noon from west to east…breezy & cold with a high of 37-42. Winds W/NW 10-20.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & cold. Low of 23-27. Winds NW 0-5.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & chilly. High of 41-46. Winds NW/SE 5.

SAT NIGHT: Clouds increase with sct’d light rain developing overnight (may mix with or change to light snow north of the Ohio River). Low of 30-35.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain/snow diminishing in the morning. High of 40-45.

Meteorologist Stacey May