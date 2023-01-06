THIS EVENING: Clouds increase. Temps falling into the 30s. Winds S 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain developing. low of 32-37. Winds Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d light rain diminishing in the morning then some sun north after noon. High of 40-47 (45 in Evansville). Winds E 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few light showers. Low of 35-40. Winds E 5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light AM showers ending after noon. High of 43-48. Winds E/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May