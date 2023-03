OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & very chilly with a low of 28-30.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase with scattered rain moving in from the west after 3pm. High of 50-53. Winds E 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Low of 37-41.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain possible. Breezy & cool high of 48-53. Winds NE/W 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May