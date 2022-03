OVERNIGHT: Partial clearing, windy & frigid with a low of 15-20. Winds NW 15-25.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, & very cold with a high of 29-32. Winds NW 15-25.

SAT NIGHT: Partly cloudy & Very cold with a low of 20-25. Winds W/S 5-10.

SUNDAY: Clearing skies, very windy, & warmer. High of 50-55. Winds SW 15-30.

Meteorologist Stacey May