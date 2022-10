**Frost ADVISORY 1 AM thru 9 AM Saturday **

THIS EVENING: Clearing & chilly as temps fall thru the 50s. Winds N 5. Sunse tat 6:24 pm

OVERNIGHT: Clear & chilly with areas of frost developing. Low of 35-40. Winds N 0-5. Sunrise at 6:52 am.

SATURDAY: Sunny & very cool. High of 59-64. Winds NW 5-10.

SAT NIGHT Clear & chilly with areas of frost. Low in the mid 30s. Winds NW/NW 0-5.

SUNDAY: Sunny & cool. High of 65-70. Winds SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May