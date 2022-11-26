**WIND ADVISORY** 4 AM thru Noon Sunday

THIS EVENING: Rain moving in with some thunder possible. Temps around 50. Winds SE 5-15.

OVERNIGHT: Periods of rain with some thunder. Turning very windy with temps of 50-55. Winds SE/SW 10-20 with gusts over 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with sct showers diminishing after noon. Very windy & turning colder with a morning high of 50-55 then falling into the 40s. Winds SW/W 15-30 with gusts to 40 mph.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low of 35-40. Winds W 5-10.,

MONDAY: Some clearing after noon with a high of 50-55. Winds W/SW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May