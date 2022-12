THIS AFTERNOON: Rain increases and changes to snow from west to east as it turns windy & sharply colder…early high in the 40s then falling rapidly into the 20s. Winds S/WNW 10-25.

TONIGHT: Snow ends (2-4′ of accumulation) later this evening then very windy & bitter cold with a low of 0-2. Winds NW 20-40 (gusts 40-45).

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Very windy & bitter cold with a high of 7-10. Winds W 20-40 (sub-zero wind chills).

Meteorologist Stacey May