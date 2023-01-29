**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru 9 AM Monday Along & north of the Ohio River**

THIS EVENING: Clouds & fog with patchy drizzle developing with temps of 39-35. Winds N 5-15.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds & fog with areas of drizzle…freezing along & north of the Ohio River with a glaze of ice & slick spots possible)…low of 30-35. Winds N 5-15.

MONDAY: Cloudy with AM drizzle/freezing diminishing. A cold high of 30-35. Winds N 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Cloudy with a mix of light snow, sleet, freezing rain mainly along & south of the Ohio River…low of 20-25. Winds N 5-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & cold. High of 29-33. Winds N 5-15

Meteorologist Stacey May