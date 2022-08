THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy & muggy with temps falling into the 70s. Winds W/NW 5-10. Sunset at 7:45 pm

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a muggy low of 65-70. Winds NW 5-10.

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some PM sun. Humid high of 81-86. Winds N 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with lows in the mid 60s. Winds NNE 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sct’d showers (more numerous west & SW of Evansville). Cooler high in the mid 70s. Winds N 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May