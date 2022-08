OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog developing. Low of 62-66. Winds NW 0-5.

MONDAY: Sunshine with some PM clouds. Less humid high of 82-87. Winds NW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 60-65. Winds NW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with some PM clouds. Very warm, but not too humid with a high in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Stacey May