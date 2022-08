OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds with few sct’d t’showers. A muggy low in the mid 70s. Winds S 5.

MONDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d showers/storms developing. A very humid high of 85-90. Winds SSW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/storms. Low of 70-75. Winds SW 5-10.

TUESDAY: Gradual clearing & turning less humid with a high in the mid 80s. Winds SW/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May