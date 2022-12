THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy. Temps falling into the 30s. Winds NE 5.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low of 30-35. Winds NE 0-5.

MONDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun after noon. High of 47-51. Winds NE 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 30-35. Winds NE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase with showers moving in late afternoon from the west. High of 48-54 Winds NE/SE 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May