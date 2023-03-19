THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & cold with temps falling into the 20s. Winds W/SW 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & cold with a low of 22-27. calm winds. Sunrise at 6:54 am.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, but not as cold after noon with a high of 50-55 (Spring begins at 4:24 pm). winds SSW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy & chilly. Low of 30-35. Winds SSE 0-5.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase with showers moving in from the west after 4 pm. Breezy with a high of 50-55. Winds SE/S 10-20.

