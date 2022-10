THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & warm as temps fall thru the 70s. Winds SE 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & pleasant with a low of 58-63. Winds SE 5.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & breezy with a high of 77-83. Winds SE/S 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with a low of 55-60. Winds SE 5-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy with showers (some thunder) & a high of 70-75. Winds SE 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May