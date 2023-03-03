EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Here are the latest road conditions in the Tri-State.

Kentucky

In Union County, Highway 492 is closed just off the Highway 60 entrance near the 9 mile marker, and Highway 760 in Waverly is closed. According to Union County Emergency Management, Highway 1177 has high water signs, but it is open at this time.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department announced that KY 2181 is closed between mile markers 4 and 5.

Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that State Road 68 near New Harmony is closed. The area between State Road 69 and State Road 165 is closed to traffic due to flooding. Commuters traveling through the area are urged to seen an alternate route.

In northern Vanderburgh County, Hedding Road is underwater as of 10:15 a.m.

The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says the following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

Old Princeton Road from Baseline Road to Stacer Road

Baseline Road from Korff Road to Old State Road

Around 9:28 a.m., INDOT says State Road 245 closed due to flooding. SR 245 between State Road 62 and State Road 162 is closed due to flooding. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Around 8:16 a.m., INDOT says State Road 145 closed due to flooding. SR 145 between I-64 and State Road 64 is closed due to flooding. People are asked to please seek an alternate route.