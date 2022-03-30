HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Just as temperatures warm up Wednesday, a strong cold front is poised to move in from the east, bringing a chance of severe storms across all of the Tri-state late afternoon and early evening.

Below is the latest from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on the level of severe storms. The severe weather window will generally open around 3 p.m. to the west (Wayne, Hamilton, Saline, Gallatin counties) and end around 9 p.m. to the east (Dubois, Perry, Hancock, Ohio counties). However, this window will need to be monitored as linear storms, such as this one, tend to pick up speed and move faster.

When it comes to what can be expected for today, the SPC says there is a 5% chance for a tornado and 15% chance of damaging winds. The areas in the enhanced level have a 30% chance of seeing damaging winds. At this time, the SPC has not listed hail as a threat with the line of storms that will be moving through.

On top of the damaging wind threat, all of the Tri-state is under a wind advisory. Winds today will be blowing around 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.

The bigger threat of severe weather from this system is in the deep south along the Gulf states, where a moderate (level 4 of 5) exists. This is where a 15% chance of a large, long track significant tornado is possible.