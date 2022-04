Today: Morning Rain Showers with Rain Becoming More Scattered. Some Sun Late Day. Windy with Highs in the Upper 60s to Lower 70s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Spotty Showers (Better Chances North of the Ohio River). Lows in the Upper 50s to Around 60.

Friday: Morning Clouds with Some Spotty Rain. Gradual Clearing During the Afternoon. Windy with Highs in the Upper 70s to Lower 80s.