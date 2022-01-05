The first snowfall of the winter season arrives Thursday morning

Henderson, KY (WEHT) – Snowfall lovers rejoice! A weather system moving in with moisture and arctic air will bring a chance of snow to parts of the Tri-state starting Thursday morning.

Does it seem like it has been awhile since we have seen some of the white flakes? Actually, it wasn’t too long ago! While it wasn’t a lot, Evansville received a record amount of snow April 20, 2021, with 1.3″ of snow. Sadly, it didn’t stick around very long as the high the next day in Evansville was 53 degrees and just a few days later, in the 60s!

We have to look back to February 2021 for the good stuff. During the month, Evansville recorded seven total days where a trace of snow fell, and five of those were in a row. However, by the the 15th, mother nature delivered, and dropped 3.5″ of snow in Evansville. You can see by the frigid temperatures below, it stuck around for awhile:

February 15th High: 17°

February 16th High: 17°

February 17th High: 26°

February 18th High: 29°

February 19th High: 31°

February 20th High: 36°



So how much are we expecting with this system arriving Thursday morning? Below is the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority. They have spent time looking at many models to come up with their own handmade forecast.



Most, if not all, of what does stick from this event will be gone by Saturday and very likely on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s with scattered rain on Saturday and better rain chances on Sunday.