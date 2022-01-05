Thursday’s Snow

Henderson, KY (WEHT) - Snowfall lovers rejoice! A weather system moving in with moisture and arctic air will bring a chance of snow to parts of the Tri-state starting Thursday morning.

Does it seem like it has been awhile since we have seen some of the white flakes? Actually, it wasn't too long ago! While it wasn't a lot, Evansville received a record amount of snow April 20, 2021, with 1.3" of snow. Sadly, it didn't stick around very long as the high the next day in Evansville was 53 degrees and just a few days later, in the 60s!