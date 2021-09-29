The National Weather Service is continuing their fall severe weather campaign with another focus on tornadoes.

We often think of spring as a time for severe weather including tornadoes.

It is true that April and May usually bring us the greatest number of tornadoes, but violent tornadoes can occur any day.

When it comes to violent tornadoes in the Tri-state since 1996, at least 115 have been rated an F-2, 31 as an F-3, and seven an F-4. Thankfully, no F-5 tornado has hit the tri-state since 1974.

Even though most of the tornadoes in our area are in April and May, the ones that cause the majority of deaths occur in February and November.

Since 1996, there have been 14 deaths in February and 30 deaths in November. 25 of those 30 November deaths occurred in Evansville at the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park.

When you account for all tornadoes — not just violent — there have been over 730 since 1996. 19 of those twisters caused deaths, and 14 of them were at night time.

To get even more specific, 31 percent of tornadoes since 1996 have been between 6 and 9 p.m.

This just goes to show we need to always be ready to take action and be prepared for severe weather any time and any day of the year.