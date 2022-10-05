TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Hunters fly specially-equipped aircraft into tropical cyclones to collect data from storms. That data helps meteorologists provide more accurate storm predictions, improves forecast models and gives scientists better insight on storm formation.

Most recently, the Hurricane Hunters flew into the eyewall of Hurricane Ian. Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer at NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center, has flown into hurricanes since 2016. He said Ian was the worst, calling it “the roughest flight of my career so far.”

“I have flown storms for the last six years. This flight into Hurricane Ian on Kermit (NOAA42) was the worst I’ve ever been on,” he tweeted. “I’ve never seen so much lightning in an eye.”

Underwood posted several videos and photos from that flight that have since gone viral, making headlines around the world.

Underwood, along with NOAA Flight Director Nikki Hathaway, will join WFLA’s Tracking the Tropics stream on Wednesday to talk about Hurricane Ian and how the data collected during Hurricane Hunter flights helped track the storm.

Tracking the Tropics streams live at 2 p.m. EDT on Facebook, YouTube and the Tracking the Tropics website. You can ask a live question in comments using #HeyNick, #HeyNikki, #HeyJeff, #HeyRebecca or #HeyJB.