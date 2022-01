EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -- Officials tell us an Evansville man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child in his care and creating images of the abuse.

Court documents show that on March 25, 2021, EPD responded to an address in Evansville. Reports state that an officer spoke with a woman who was saying that Todd Johnson Jr., 33, Evansville, had child pornography on his cell phone. Officials report she said earlier that day, she saw an image on Johnson’s cell phone when he was asleep. Sources say Johnson woke up and fled the area after a confrontation with the woman. Police tell us the woman was able to hold onto his cell phone.