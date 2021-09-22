VIDEO: Water rushes into Dubois school causing extensive damage

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) Newly released video of the massive flooding at Northeast Intermediate School makes it look a hurricane came through.

The video released by the Northeast Dubois School Corporation is from surveillance cameras inside the school. The sped up video shows just how quickly water rushed into the building.

On Aug. 30, flash flooding caused extensive damage to their cafeteria, multi-purpose room and other parts of one of the school’s wing.

“We’ll be able to salvage some of the tangibles, like the pots and pans. There’s a large freezer in there, that actually floated to the ceiling. There was so much water, it damaged the ceiling as well,” said Superintendent Bill Hochgesang of the Northeast Dubois County School Corp.

After consulting with an engineering firm, school officials say it will not be possible to make repairs for the current school year, or perhaps beyond. The gym will remain closed until further notice.