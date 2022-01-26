Watch your fingers! The signs of frostbite

WORLD (WEHT) – Be aware of the signs of frostbite. It’s a serious condition that can cause numbness, permanent nerve damage, and even lead to amputation, and it can only takes a matter of minutes to set in.

Knowing this, be sure to have your fingers, toes, nose, and ears covered, because they are the most at risk since they receive less blood flow to help prevent frostbite. Avoid getting your skin wet when outdoors, stay dry with waterproof clothing, and bundle up. “You want to get into a warm tub or put your hands in a warm pot of water. It should be warm and not hot. Hot water, when there is no circulation or no nerve sensation, you can actually burn the skin on top of a frostbite.” Said Dr. Donald Ford of Cleveland Clinic.

If your skin feels numb and cold, it’s best to warm up slowly indoors. Once inside and re-heated, recovery is a wait-and-see situation. Doctors says it’s a good sign if you get sensation back and the skin looks normal in a day or two.