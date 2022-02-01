Winter storm to bring freezing rain to the Tri-state, so how can it rain and be below freezing?

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As Your Weather Authority has been forecasting now for several days, a winter storm will develop, with ice, and move through the entire Tri-state Wednesday morning through much of the day Thursday. While this doesn’t look to be near the extent of the 2009 ice storm, any ice can be extremely dangerous.



While it will bring significant amounts of snow to the north and west of the Tri-state, unfortunately for us, it comes in the way of every winter weather precipitation type possible.

A cold front will begin to arrive in the Tri-state Wednesday morning, coming in from the northwest, and moving fairly slow. Ahead of a cold front are southerly winds, and this will help bring in plenty of moisture from an already moisture-making system. With that, it’ll be a cool rain to start the day with temperatures in the upper 40s. As we go later into the afternoon, temperatures begin to fall into the mid 30s and then the lower 30s, but it will stay as rain that will then freeze when it hits the surface late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.



So you may ask, how can it snow at 36 degrees and rain at 30? It’s all what is going on well above our heads.

The image below from the National Weather Service gives a great visual as to what is going on in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

During the winter, most all precipitation events start as snow (sometimes even during the summer, too!). As long as the air stays cold all the way to the surface, it will then fall as snow. Generally, the higher in the atmosphere you go, the colder the air becomes, but that is not always the case. A region of warmer air can sometimes be above our heads (called an inversion), and will melt the snow. If the depth of the warm air is thick enough, usually around 4000 feet thick, it will melt the snowflake entirely and send it down as a rain drop to the freezing surface.

So how much ice will the Tri-state see? Current models suggest anywhere between 1/4 to 1/2 inch, but keep in mind if the colder air moves in quicker, ice accumulations will be less and vice-versa.

Once freezing rain ends, we’ll likely see it change over to sleet and then snow showers. How much snow, again, all depends how quickly the warmer air above goes away and let’s the colder air takeover. Current model trends suggest the higher amounts northwest of Evansville with lesser amounts south. Model trends keep Evansville around 2 inches or less, with just trace amounts south of the Ohio River.



Keep in mind the focus of this winter storm needs to be the ice potential. What falls will stick around for awhile as most, if not all, of the Tri-state will not get above freezing until Sunday.



