HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Weather in the Tri-State is unpredictable with spring-like temperatures in winter one day, and in a day or two, back to heavy jackets we go when temperatures drop almost on a dime.

With temperatures about to drop into the teens and 20s for the first time this winter season, people might start to ask how low can temperatures go?

While temperatures in the teens might be cold, according to the national weather service in Paducah, that is far from the coldest the Evansville area has gotten.

The coldest high temperatures recorded in Evansville has been -3 degrees on January 20, 1985. The coldest low temperature was set on January 17, 1977, at -21 degrees.

Temperatures can easily shift the other way in the Tri-State. For the period of December 2022 to February 2023, the average temperature was at an average of 40.8 degrees. That is still quite a way off of the record of an average of 45.1 degrees set way back at the same time in 1931-1932.

With the latest round of rain, there has been over an inch and a half of rain recorded for January 11 through January 12 for the Evansville area. That is still far off of the overall record set on January 22, 1982, when a total of 3.72 inches fell. The maximum overall snowfall for the month is 7.8 inches on January 16, 1978.

As of now, records for January are safe for the moment, but as weather in the Tri-State can attest, anything can happen.