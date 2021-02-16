City of Jasper declares natural gas emergency

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide says the city has been informed by the city’s contracted gas management company, there is an immediate temporary need to reduce gas usage.

According to Utility Gas Management, the cold weather has had an unprecedented impact on natural gas production and supply.

Industries that use natural gas are being asked to shut down temporarily, and turn down thermostats until the situation is resolved. Jasper residents are also being asked to turn their thermostats down to below 70 degrees and minimize the use of gas powered appliances, hot water heaters, and fireplaces.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)