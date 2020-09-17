DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- Sen. Mike Braun honors Vincennes University Jasper
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- Violent crimes on the rise
- Owensboro student not letting hospital visit interrupt lessons
- Leadership Everyone group spreading mission in Tri-State