Evening: Variable Clouds & Very Windy with a Few Scattered Showers. Temperatures Falling into the Lower 50s.

Overnight: Cloudy & Windy with Rain SHowers (Better Chances North of the Ohio). Lows in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s.

Sunday: Clouds & Scattered Rain North of the Ohio with Clearing South. Windy with Highs in the Upper 50s to Lower 70s (South to North).

Sunday Night: Clear & Cool. Lows in the Mid to Upper 40s.