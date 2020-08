Evening: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thundershowers. Temperatures Falling into the Lower 70s.

Overnight: Variable Clouds with a Chance of a Spotty Shower. Lows in the Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny with a Spotty Shower (Better Chances South & East of Evansville.). Humid with Highs in the Upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Mainly Clear. Areas of Fog. Lows in the Upper 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird