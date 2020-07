Evening: A Few Clouds. Temperatures Falling into the Upper 70s.

Overnight: Partly Cloudy with Some Scattered Thunderstorms that Could be Strong to Severe. Lows in the Upper 60s to Lower 70s.

Sunday: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with Scattered Thundershowers with an Isolated Chance of Being Severe. Breezy with Highs in the Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Clear & Much Cooler with Less Humidity. Lows in the Low to Mid 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird