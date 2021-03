Evening: Clear & Cool. Temperatures Falling into the Mid 40s.

Overnight: Clear & Chilly. Lows in the Low to Mid 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with Some Clouds Moving in Late Afternoon. A Bit Warmer with Highs in the Mid 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy & Not as Chilly. Lows in the Low to Mid 40s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird