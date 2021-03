Overnight: Rain Showers with Some Thundershowers. Windy with Lows in the Mid 40s to Lower 50s.

Sunday: Morning Clouds with Some Isolated Showers (Mainly East of Hwy 41). Afternoon Clearing. Much Cooler and Very Windy with Highs in the Low to Mid 50s.

Sunday Night: Clear & Much Colder with Areas of Frost. Lows in the Low to Mid 30s.

Monday: Sunny with Seasonable Highs in the Low to Mid 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird