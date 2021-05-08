Joe’s Detailed Forecast – May 8, 2021

Evening: Cloudy with a Few Spotty Showers. Temperatures in Mid to Upper 50s.

Overnight: Cloudy with a Spotty Shower Possible. Lows in the Low to Mid 50s Shortly After Midnight, then Temperatures Rising.

Mother’s Day: Cloudy with Morning Storms (Possibly Strong) with More Storms during the Afternoon (Possibly Severe). Very Windy with Winds of 20MPH with Gusts up to 45MPH.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Ending. Breezy & Much Cooler with Lows in the Upper 30s to Lower 40s.

Monday: Clouds Mixing with Some Sun. Rain Chances Around than 10%. Breezy with Highs in Low to Mid 60s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird

