OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Chilly with Spotty Showers towards Daybreak. Lows 35-40. Sunrise 6:03FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool with Spotty Showers Mainly during the Morning. Highs 58-67 (Northeast to Southwest...61-64 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest around Daybreak. Lows 46-50.SATURDAY: Rain (Thunder Possible) Increasing in the Morning, then Gradually Ending After Noon from West to East. Cool with Highs 59-63. Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart