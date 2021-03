OVERNIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Large Hail Possible Mainly South & West of Evansville), Diminishing Late, then Some Clearing Late. Mild with Lows 51-54. Sunrise 6:56THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Increasing. Breezy & Turning Cooler with Mid-Day Highs of 54-59. Winds S/N 10-20THU NIGHT: Scattered Showers Ending, then Some Clearing. Windy with Lows 30-36 (North to South...32-34 in the Evansville Metro).FRIDAY: Clearing & Windy. Highs 50-53. Winds NNE 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart