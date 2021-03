OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds & Cool with a Few Showers Moving in from the Southwest towards Daybreak. Lows 46-51. Sunrise 6:46THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Some Thunder Increasing, then Diminishing by Afternoon. Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe, Especially South) Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Mild with Highs 64-75 (North to South...68-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/S 10-20THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe, Especially South & East) Ending Early, then Turning Very Windy but Not too Cold with Lows 46-49.FRIDAY: Clearing. Highs 58-65 (Northeast to Southwest...63-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart