OVERNIGHT: Rain (Thunder Possible) Mainly South & East of Evansville Ending, then Some Clearing Late. Windy with Lows 38-45 (Northwest to Southeast...44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:36WEDNESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun at Times. Windy & Cool with a Few Showers Developing. Highs 50-54. Winds N/NW 15-25WED NIGHT: Clearing & Cold. Lows 29-31.THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Cold with Highs 44-48. Winds NW/N 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart