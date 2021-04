Freeze WARNING 1am to 9am Wednesday for All of Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, & Henderson/Union Counties in Kentucky​​OVERNIGHT: Rain/Snow Ending, then Some Clearing. A Record Low of 22-33 (Northeast to Southeast...31-32 in the Evansville Metro) (Evansville Record: 31 - 1904). Sunrise 6:06WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Cold with Highs 48-53. Winds W/NW 10-20WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Frost/Freeze Possible Late. A Near Record Low of 29-33 (Evansville Record: 32 - 1978).THURSDAY: Clearing & Cool. Highs 57-59. Winds W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart