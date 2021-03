Today—- Sun to Clouds… Showers Late in the Day.. Windy & Warm.. SSW 15-25… High 70-74

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Rain, Heavy at Times in the Evening… Tapering Off Overnight.. Windy & Chilly… Low 40-45

Tomorrow— Clouds Giving Way to Sun.. Few Showers.. Windy & Much Cooler.. NNW 15-25… High 50-55