Stacey’s Detailed Forecast – April 11, 2021

THIS EVENING: Clearing skies as temps fall into the 50s. Winds 5-10. Sunset at 7:23 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with a low in the mid 40s. winds W 0-5. Sunrise at 6:19 am.

MONDAY: Sunshine with increasing PM clouds. High of 68-73. Winds NW 5-15.

MON Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late (mainly south of the Ohio River). Low of 45-50. Winds NW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Clouds giving way to some sun after noon. A few showers early mainly south of the Ohio River. High in the mid 60s. Winds W 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May