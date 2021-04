THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with temps falling into the 50s. Winds SE 0-5. Sunset at 7:34 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low of 45-50. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:02 am.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing from south to north in the morning. High of 65-70. Winds S 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Sct’d showers end then some clearing. Low in the mid 40s. Winds NW 5.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 65-70. Winds NW/NE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May