Stacey’s Detailed Forecast – March 12, 2021

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with showers developing (south of the Ohio River) as temps fall thru the 50s. Winds NE 5.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers continuing (heaviest south of the Ohio River) with lows of 40-45. Winds NE 5.

SATURDAY: Sct showers south of the Ohio River will diminish in the morning, then clouds with some PM sun…highs of 55-60. Winds NE 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low of 40-45. Winds NE 5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sct’d showers…breezy with high in the mid 50s. Winds NE 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May