OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & turning windy with showers developing from the west with a low of 42-47. Winds NE 15-25.

MONDAY: Showers in the morning, ending from west to east after noon with some sun late. Breezy with a high of 55-60. Winds E 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low 47-50. Winds SE/S 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with a warmer high of 60-65. Winds SW/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May