THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps fall thru the 50s. Sunset at 7:03 pm

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a low of 42-47. Winds SE 0-5. Sunrise at 6:50 pm

MONDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy with a high of 65-70. Wind S 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with a low of 50-55. Winds SE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers developing. Windy with a high in the mid 60s. Winds SE 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May