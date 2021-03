THIS EVENING: Mainly clear with temps falling into the 40s. Winds SE 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & chilly with a low of 37-42. Winds S 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, & breezy with a high of 60-65. Winds S/SW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 40-44. Winds S 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy & warmer with a high of 64-68. Winds SSW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May