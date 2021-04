Freeze WARNING from 10pm tonight thru 9am Friday​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Cold. Temp Falling into the 30s. Sunset 7:13

OVERNIGHT: Clear & Frosty with a Record Low of 24-27 (Evansville Record: 27 – 2013). Sunrise 6:33

FRIDAY: Sunny & Cool. Highs 53-57. Winds N/S 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Clear & Frosty with a Chilly Low of 29-33.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Windy. Highs 62-64. Winds SE/SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart